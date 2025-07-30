Mission Ready: Kadena’s Vet Clinic supports troops one paw at a time

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Tucked between the roar of fighter jets and the hum of island life, there’s a team quietly powering mission success, one paw at a time. At the heart of Kadena Air Base, the Veterinary Clinic isn’t just a place for shots and checkups. It’s a mission-critical hub, supporting everything from beloved family pets to elite military working dogs across the Indo-Pacific.



As the largest military veterinary clinic in Japan, Kadena’s Vet clinic supports thousands of privately owned pets and military working dogs. It also processes nearly 80% of all pet quarantine cases for U.S. military installations across the country.



Headquartered at Camp Zama, Kadena is one out of seven veterinary clinics in Japan under the Veterinary Readiness Activity Japan, and supports 13 military installations across Okinawa.



“We’re the only military veterinary clinic on the island, providing care for all branches of service,” said U.S. Army Capt. Laura Harms, Kadena Veterinary Clinic officer in charge. “While the Army primarily staffs the Veterinary Corps, we support everyone from Air Force to Navy and Marines.”



In total, the clinic provides care for more than 13,000 privately owned animals and a large number of military working dogs, supporting two major kennels: the Provost Marshal’s Office and Kadena’s Security Forces Squadron.



“We do everything from routine vaccinations and health certificates to minor and major surgeries,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Schmidt, Kadena Vet Clinic noncommissioned officer in charge . “We also ensure readiness for military working dogs across the Indo-Pacific, since we are the designated emergency facility for the region.”



Beyond treating pets, the veterinary team plays a vital role in enforcing Japan’s strict rabies prevention and quarantine regulations.They work closely with Japan’s Animal Quarantine Services to ensure U.S. personnel can safely bring animals in and out of the country, while preserving Japan’s rabies-free status.



“Our Japanese employees are essential,” said Harms. “They help with translation, communication with off-base vets, and ensure we’re following host nation regulations.”



The clinic has a 25-person team made up of Japanese staff , U.S. civilians and soldiers. Despite being an Army-run facility, day-to-day operations also rely heavily on Air Force support.



18th Medical Group supports the clinic’s medical systems, while the 10th Regional Support Group offers Army-level backing.



“Between systems support, biomedical equipment repair, and facilities management, the 18th Wing treats us like one of their own,” said Harms.



The Kadena Veterinary Clinic is more than just a place to get pet vaccines. It’s a vital, multi-functional unit supporting the health, readiness, and quality of life for thousands of service members, families, and animals across Okinawa.



“Everyone here knows they have a purpose,” said Schmidt. “Whether it’s a sick pet, a working dog emergency, or just ensuring readiness, we’re doing something meaningful every day.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025 00:40 Story ID: 544471 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission Ready: Kadena’s Vet Clinic supports troops one paw at a time, by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.