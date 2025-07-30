Mission Ready: Kadena’s Vet Clinic supports troops one paw at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ashely Lynch, Kadena Veterinary Clinic vet technician, reads a skin impression at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. As the largest military veterinary clinic in Japan, they support thousands of privately owned animals and military working dogs, while also managing nearly 80% of all pet quarantine processing for U.S. military installations across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)