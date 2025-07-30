Mission Ready: Kadena’s Vet Clinic supports troops one paw at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Hitomi Ushio, Kadena Veterinary Clinic vet technician, performs a check up on a privately owned pet at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The Kadena Veterinary Clinic is more than just a place to get a pet’s vaccines. It’s a vital, multi-functional unit that supports the health, readiness, and quality of life for thousands of personnel, animals, and families across Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)