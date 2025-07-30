509 CES conducts CBRN training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen participate in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense course at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 31, 2025. Air Force CBRN courses are taught by emergency management specialists and prepare Airmen for response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)