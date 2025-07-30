509 CES conducts CBRN training

U.S. Airmen participate in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense course at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 31, 2025. Air Force CBRN courses are taught by emergency management specialists and prepare Airmen for response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9230966
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-XP318-1151
|Resolution:
|6041x4027
|Size:
|11.38 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
