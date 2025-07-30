509 CES conducts CBRN training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen complete Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear exercises during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense course at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 31, 2025. Proper wear and seal integrity of MOPP gear is essential for Airmen to operate safely and effectively in contaminated environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)