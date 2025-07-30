U.S. Airmen participate in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense course at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 31, 2025. The course provided Airmen with classroom and hands-on training for utilizing CBR equipment and decontamination procedures during emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9230964
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-XP318-1137
|Resolution:
|6962x4641
|Size:
|22.59 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 509 CES conducts CBRN training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.