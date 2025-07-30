509 CES conducts CBRN training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen complete Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear exercises during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense course at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 31, 2025. The course provided Airmen with classroom and hands-on training for utilizing CBRN equipment and decontamination procedures during emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)