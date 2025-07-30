Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    509 CES conducts CBRN training [Image 3 of 7]

    509 CES conducts CBRN training

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings  

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen complete Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear exercises during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense course at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 31, 2025. The course provided Airmen with classroom and hands-on training for utilizing CBRN equipment and decontamination procedures during emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)

    CBRN
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Air Force
    Department of Defense

