Fort Hoods leads swift water rescue training with Killeen firefighters

Firefighters from Fort Hood and Killeen navigate Zodiac boats during swift water rescue training July 22, 2025, near Belton Lake Dam at Belton, Texas. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released water from the dam to create real-world conditions for flood rescue exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs)