Fort Hoods leads swift water rescue training with Killeen firefighters

Firefighter Michael Goldman, Fort Hood Fire Department, operates a Zodiac rescue boat during swift water training July 22, 2025, below Belton Lake Dam at Belton, Texas. The three-day exercise brought together more than 50 firefighters from Fort Hood and Killeen to sharpen their flood rescue skills in fast-moving water. (U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs)