Fort Hoods leads swift water rescue training with Killeen firefighters

Firefighter Justin Barber, Fort Hood Fire Department, navigates a Zodiac boat during swift water rescue training July 22, 2025, near Belton Lake Dam at Belton, Texas. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released water from the dam to create real-world conditions for flood rescue practice involving Fort Hood and Killeen firefighters. (U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs)