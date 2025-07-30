Battalion Chief Billie Knesek tosses a rescue line to Battalion Chief James Wallace, both with Fort Hood Fire Department, during swift water training July 22, 2025, below Belton Lake Dam at Belton, Texas. The three-day joint training prepared first responders for real-world flood rescue scenarios.
(U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
This work, Fort Hoods leads swift water rescue training with Killeen firefighters [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Hoods leads swift water rescue training with Killeen firefighters
