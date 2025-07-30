Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hoods leads swift water rescue training with Killeen firefighters [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Hoods leads swift water rescue training with Killeen firefighters

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Battalion Chief Billie Knesek tosses a rescue line to Battalion Chief James Wallace, both with Fort Hood Fire Department, during swift water training July 22, 2025, below Belton Lake Dam at Belton, Texas. The three-day joint training prepared first responders for real-world flood rescue scenarios.
    (U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 16:39
