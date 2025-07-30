Fort Hoods leads swift water rescue training with Killeen firefighters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Battalion Chief Billie Knesek tosses a rescue line to Battalion Chief James Wallace, both with Fort Hood Fire Department, during swift water training July 22, 2025, below Belton Lake Dam at Belton, Texas. The three-day joint training prepared first responders for real-world flood rescue scenarios.

(U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs)