40th EAS immersion brief

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Trevino, 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron NCO in charge, explains his roles and responsibilities during a 40th EAS site visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 22, 2025. Trevino explained the capabilities and operational importance of the Aircrew Flight Equipment section during a site visit from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
