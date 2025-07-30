Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    40th EAS immersion brief [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    40th EAS immersion brief

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Trevino, 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron NCO in charge, explains his roles and responsibilities during a 40th EAS site visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 22, 2025. Trevino explained the capabilities and operational importance of the Aircrew Flight Equipment section during a site visit from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 06:00
    Photo ID: 9229401
    VIRIN: 250722-F-NI494-1137
    Resolution: 2677x4024
    Size: 954.42 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40th EAS immersion brief [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    40th EAS immersion brief
    40th EAS immersion brief
    40th EAS immersion brief
    40th EAS immersion brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    airlift

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download