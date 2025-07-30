40th EAS immersion brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Trevino, 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron NCO in charge, showcases equipment and performs an inventory check as part of a site visit from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 22, 2025. The visit provided insight into operational procedures and responsibilities of 40th EAS personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)