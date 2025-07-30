Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40th EAS immersion brief [Image 3 of 4]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, right, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, dons a pair of night vision goggles during a 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron site visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 22, 2025. The 386th senior leadership team visited the 40th EAS, highlighting the vital role aircrew flight equipment personnel play in preparing and sustaining life-saving equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 06:00
    Photo ID: 9229402
    VIRIN: 250722-F-NI494-1115
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    airlift

