40th EAS immersion brief

U.S. Air Force Col. Theodore Shanks, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, dons a pair of night vision goggles during a 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron site visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 22, 2025. The 386th senior leadership team visited the 40th EAS, highlighting the vital role aircrew flight equipment personnel play in preparing and sustaining life-saving equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)