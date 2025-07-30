Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors and Marines tour Pike Place Market during Seattle Fleet Week 2025 [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors and Marines tour Pike Place Market during Seattle Fleet Week 2025

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S Navy Capt. Gervy Alota catches a fish at Pike Place Market during Seattle Fleet Week, July 30, 2025. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 01:47
    Photo ID: 9229187
    VIRIN: 250730-N-JS660-1353
    Resolution: 7714x4339
    Size: 7.46 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Sailors and Marines tour Pike Place Market during Seattle Fleet Week 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    seattle fleet week 2025

