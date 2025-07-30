Sailors and Marines tour Pike Place Market during Seattle Fleet Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Sgt. Carrasco Rodriguez with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, catches a fish at Pike Place Market during Seattle Fleet Week, July 30, 2025. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)