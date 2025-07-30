Sailors and Marines tour Pike Place Market during Seattle Fleet Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Navy Capt. Gervy Alota does push-ups with a Seattle Police Department recruit at Pike Place Market during Seattle Fleet Week, July 30, 2025. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)