Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Bobby Ukrop, chairman and CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, talks to Fort Lee Commissary, Assistant Commissary Officer, Melquiadeth Supinger Guillermo; Garrison CSM, Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris; and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (B.O.S.S.) President Sgt. 1st Class Jamie Ramsdell during the Ukrop’s ribbon cutting ceremony. Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods officially hit shelves today as part of a Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) pilot program. The Fort Lee launch is part of a broader rollout across four Virginia-based commissaries, including Marine Corps Base Quantico, Naval Station Norfolk and Fort Belvoir.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 20:20
    Photo ID: 9228695
    VIRIN: 250730-A-JL021-1004
    Resolution: 7388x4928
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary [Image 4 of 4], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary
    Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary
    Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary
    Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download