Bobby Ukrop, chairman and CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, talks to Fort Lee Commissary, Assistant Commissary Officer, Melquiadeth Supinger Guillermo; Garrison CSM, Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris; and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (B.O.S.S.) President Sgt. 1st Class Jamie Ramsdell during the Ukrop’s ribbon cutting ceremony. Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods officially hit shelves today as part of a Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) pilot program. The Fort Lee launch is part of a broader rollout across four Virginia-based commissaries, including Marine Corps Base Quantico, Naval Station Norfolk and Fort Belvoir.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 20:20
|Photo ID:
|9228695
|VIRIN:
|250730-A-JL021-1004
|Resolution:
|7388x4928
|Size:
|10.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary [Image 4 of 4], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary
No keywords found.