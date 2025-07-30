Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Shoppers, civilians, service members and their families gathered today at the Fort Lee...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Shoppers, civilians, service members and their families gathered today at the Fort Lee Commissary for the Ukrop’s ribbon cutting ceremony. Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods officially hit shelves today as part of a Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) pilot program. The Fort Lee launch is part of a broader rollout across four Virginia-based commissaries, including Marine Corps Base Quantico, Naval Station Norfolk and Fort Belvoir. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Military families shopping at the Fort Lee Commissary can now pick up some of their favorite Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods – including fresh meals and baked goods – without making a trip off post.



Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods officially hit shelves today as part of a Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) pilot program. The Fort Lee launch is part of a broader rollout across four Virginia-based commissaries, including Marine Corps Base Quantico, Naval Station Norfolk and Fort Belvoir.



“This is such a special day for our family,” said Bobby Ukrop, chairman and CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. “We’re proud to celebrate 15 years in the food manufacturing business, and to now be able to serve our military families right here at Fort Lee – it means the world to us.”



Founded in 1937 by Joe and Jacquelin Ukrop in Richmond, the business began with a simple philosophy: treat people the way you’d want to be treated. Joe famously convinced his father to mortgage the family farm to lease a small storefront – a bold move that laid the foundation for what would become a Virginia institution.



By the 1970s, under the leadership of their son James, Ukrop’s had grown to 10 grocery stores, including the acquisition of the well-loved Dot’s Pastry Shop – known at the time as “the best corner bakery in town.”



In 2010, the Ukrop family sold their 30 store locations but kept the food manufacturing side, continuing to provide fresh, high-quality meals and baked goods across the region. In 2020, they opened the Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond to reconnect directly with customers.



Now with the launch at Fort Lee, their mission of “gathering, nourishing, and sharing” takes on a new meaning.

“We are excited to welcome Ukrop’s products to our shelves as part of the DeCA pilot program,” said Fort Lee Commissary Assistant Commissary Officer, Melquiadeth Supinger Guillermo.



What’s on the Menu



Ukrop’s offerings at Fort Lee include entrees such as spaghetti, grilled chicken breast and chicken cobbler, as well as a variety of quiches, dips, salads, and desserts. Items vary by location but are produced out of Ukrop’s central bakery and kitchen in Richmond.



Shoppers can expect a rotating selection that includes:



• Entrees: Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken, blackened grilled chicken breast, and more

• Quiches: Breakfast, Lorraine and Spinach Florentine

• Sides and Dips: Triple Cheese Mac & Cheese, Duchess Potato Casserole, and 7-Layer Southwest Dip

• Deli Salads: Over 20 varieties including Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad, Cranberry Chicken Salad and Seafood Salad

• Frozen Bakery: White House Rolls, Chocolate Fudge Pie, Lemon Loaf Pound Cake and more, with additional items expected later



Convenience with a Hometown Touch



Ukrop’s is the latest addition to DeCA’s broader effort to provide fresh, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products designed to support military families with affordable, time-saving meal solutions. Other expanded offers include Freedom’s Choice “Chef-inspired” meals, marinated meats, rotisserie chicken, fresh sushi, pizzas, subs, and more.



Many of the new products will be featured in special promotions and discounts – often found in the end-of-aisle displays for easy grab-and-go options.



If successful, the pilot program could expand Ukrop’s products to as many as 30 commissaries up and down the East Coast.



For more information on the commissary benefit, visit: www.commissaries.com.