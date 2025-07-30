Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Shoppers, civilians, service members and their families gathered today at the Fort Lee Commissary for the Ukrop’s ribbon cutting ceremony. Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods officially hit shelves today as part of a Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) pilot program. The Fort Lee launch is part of a broader rollout across four Virginia-based commissaries, including Marine Corps Base Quantico, Naval Station Norfolk and Fort Belvoir.