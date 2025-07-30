Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Shoppers, civilians, service members and their families gathered today at the Fort Lee Commissary for the Ukrop’s ribbon cutting ceremony. Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods officially hit shelves today as part of a Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) pilot program. The Fort Lee launch is part of a broader rollout across four Virginia-based commissaries, including Marine Corps Base Quantico, Naval Station Norfolk and Fort Belvoir.

