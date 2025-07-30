Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Now Available at Fort Lee Commissary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

“This is such a special day for our family,” said Bobby Ukrop, chairman and CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, during the Ukrop’s ribbon cutting ceremony. Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods officially hit shelves today as part of a Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) pilot program. The Fort Lee launch is part of a broader rollout across four Virginia-based commissaries, including Marine Corps Base Quantico, Naval Station Norfolk and Fort Belvoir.