Center for Advocacy Prevention Services celebrates opening on MCAS Miramar

From left to right, Lori Saldate, the primary prevention integrator, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ferguson L. Harris, the chaplain for MCAS Miramar, U.S. Marine Corps Col. R. Erik Herrmann, the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar, Lt. Col. Luke T. Esposito, the former executive officer of MCAS Miramar, Sgt. Maj. Alejandro Garcia, the sergeant major of MCAS Miramar, and Stephen “SAPR Steve” Atienza, a sexual assault response coordinator, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, pose for a photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the official opening of the Center for Advocacy and Prevention Services on MCAS Miramar, California, July 29, 2025. The CAPS, located on the western side of the postal office, is a new center where resources are consolidated to make sexual assault and prevention resources more prominent and easier to access for service members and spouses on the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)