Center for Advocacy Prevention Services celebrates opening on MCAS Miramar

Lori Saldate, the primary prevention integrator, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, poses for a photo during the official opening of the Center for Advocacy and Prevention Services on MCAS Miramar, California, July 29, 2025. The CAPS, located on the western side of the postal office, is a new center where resources are consolidated to make sexual assault and prevention resources more prominent and easier to access for service members and spouses on the installation. Saldate is accredited with bringing the CAPS into fruition on the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)