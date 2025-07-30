Center for Advocacy Prevention Services celebrates opening on MCAS Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. R. James K. Everett, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, speaks with Lori Saldate, the primary prevention integrator, MCAS Miramar, during the official opening of the Center for Advocacy and Prevention Services on MCAS Miramar, California, July 29, 2025. The CAPS, located on the western side of the postal office, is a new center where resources are consolidated to make sexual assault and prevention resources more prominent and easier to access for service members and spouses on the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)