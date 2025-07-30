Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Center for Advocacy Prevention Services celebrates opening on MCAS Miramar [Image 4 of 7]

    Center for Advocacy Prevention Services celebrates opening on MCAS Miramar

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Lori Saldate, the primary prevention integrator, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the official opening of the Center for Advocacy and Prevention Services on MCAS Miramar, California, July 29, 2025. The CAPS, located on the western side of the postal office, is a new center where resources are consolidated to make sexual assault and prevention resources more prominent and easier to access for service members and spouses on the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 20:21
    VIRIN: 250729-M-HL316-1042
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Center for Advocacy Prevention Services celebrates opening on MCAS Miramar [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jackson Rush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

