Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Football: High school football-DeSales at Watterson [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Football: High school football-DeSales at Watterson

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Stefanie Hauck  

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Bishop Watterson High School Head Football Coach Brian Kennedy celebrates with his team after a big win against rival St. Francis DeSales High School in October 2024. Kennedy is the Post Award Division chief for the Strategic Acquisition Programs Directorate at Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime. Kennedy joined the Watterson coaching staff in 2004 as a part-time assistant and has been head coach since January 2017. (Columbus Dispatch photo by Adam Cairns).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9228008
    VIRIN: 241026-D-LP749-6720
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Football: High school football-DeSales at Watterson [Image 5 of 5], by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strong work ethic sustains record-breaking season for Watterson head football coach, DLA division chief
    Strong work ethic sustains record-breaking season for Watterson head football coach, DLA division chief
    Football: Division III state champ final - Columbus Bishop Watterson vs Toledo Central Catholic
    Football: High school football-DeSales at Watterson
    Strong work ethic sustains record-breaking season for Watterson head football coach, DLA division chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Head Football Coach
    DLA Land and Maritime
    Brian Kennedy
    Post Award division chief
    Bishop Watterson High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download