The Bishop Watterson High School Head football team celebrates winning their first Division III State Championship win since 2010 in Canton in December 2024. The team rallied from behind to beat its rival, Toledo Central Catholic High School by a score of 19-14. Head Football Coach Brian Kennedy is the Post Award Division chief for the Strategic Acquisition Programs Directorate at Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime. Kennedy joined the Watterson coaching staff in 2004 as a part-time assistant and has been head coach since January 2017. (Courtesy photo).