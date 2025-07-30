Strong work ethic sustains record-breaking season for Watterson head football coach, DLA division chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brian Kennedy serves as the Post Award Division chief for the Strategic Acquisition Programs Directorate at Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime. When he's not at his day job, he pursues his passion as Bishop Watterson High School’s head football coach. Under his leadership, the team marked several historic milestones: an undefeated season with a record of 16-0, clocking their first unbeaten run since 1993 and claiming a state championship for the first time since 2010. Kennedy joined DLA as an intern in 2001 through the Pathways to Career Excellence program. (Photo by Stefanie Hauck/DLA Land and Maritime).