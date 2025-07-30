Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strong work ethic sustains record-breaking season for Watterson head football coach, DLA division chief [Image 2 of 5]

    Strong work ethic sustains record-breaking season for Watterson head football coach, DLA division chief

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Stefanie Hauck  

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Brian Kennedy serves as the Post Award Division chief for the Strategic Acquisition Programs Directorate at Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime. When he's not at his day job, he pursues his passion as Bishop Watterson High School’s head football coach. Under his leadership, the team marked several historic milestones: an undefeated season with a record of 16-0, clocking their first unbeaten run since 1993 and claiming a state championship for the first time since 2010. Kennedy joined DLA as an intern in 2001 through the Pathways to Career Excellence program. (Photo by Stefanie Hauck/DLA Land and Maritime).

    This work, Strong work ethic sustains record-breaking season for Watterson head football coach, DLA division chief [Image 5 of 5], by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

