Football: Division III state champ final - Columbus Bishop Watterson vs Toledo Central Catholic

Bishop Watterson High School Head Football Coach Brian Kennedy stands on the sidelines during the Division III State Championship game in Canton against Toledo Central Catholic High School in December 2024. The team rallied from behind to win its first state championship since 2010 with a score of 19-14. Kennedy is the Post Award Division chief for the Strategic Acquisition Programs Directorate at Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime. Kennedy joined the Watterson coaching staff in 2004 as a part-time assistant and has been head coach since January 2017. (Columbus Dispatch photo by Samantha Madar).