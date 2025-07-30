Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Football: Division III state champ final - Columbus Bishop Watterson vs Toledo Central Catholic [Image 3 of 5]

    Football: Division III state champ final - Columbus Bishop Watterson vs Toledo Central Catholic

    CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Stefanie Hauck  

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Bishop Watterson High School Head Football Coach Brian Kennedy stands on the sidelines during the Division III State Championship game in Canton against Toledo Central Catholic High School in December 2024. The team rallied from behind to win its first state championship since 2010 with a score of 19-14. Kennedy is the Post Award Division chief for the Strategic Acquisition Programs Directorate at Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime. Kennedy joined the Watterson coaching staff in 2004 as a part-time assistant and has been head coach since January 2017. (Columbus Dispatch photo by Samantha Madar).

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9228007
    VIRIN: 241206-D-LP749-4779
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: CANTON, OHIO, US
    This work, Football: Division III state champ final - Columbus Bishop Watterson vs Toledo Central Catholic [Image 5 of 5], by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    head coach
    DLA Land and Maritime
    Bishop Watterson High School football
    Brian Kennedy
    Post Award division chief
    Division III state champions

