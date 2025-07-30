Maj. Quentin Ganke’s promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Travis Henry, 90th Missile Wing chaplain, offers the final invocation at the end of Lt Col. Quentin Ganke’s promotion ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 28, 2025. A promotion ceremony in the Air Force is a meaningful tradition that honors an individual's achievement of a higher rank, celebrating their commitment and service while also appreciating the vital support of their family and fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)