Maj. Quentin Ganke’s promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Quentin Ganke, 90th Missile Wing wing chaplain, was promoted by Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, during his promotion ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 28, 2025. A promotion ceremony in the Air Force is a meaningful tradition that honors an individual's achievement of a higher rank, celebrating their commitment and service while also appreciating the vital support of their family and fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)