Maj. Quentin Ganke’s promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Quentin Ganke (center), 90th Missile Wing wing chaplain, is pinned with the rank of lieutenant colonel during his promotion ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 28, 2025. A promotion ceremony in the Air Force is a meaningful tradition that honors an individual's achievement of a higher rank, celebrating their commitment and service while also appreciating the vital support of their family and fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)