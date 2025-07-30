Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Quentin Ganke's promotion ceremony

    Maj. Quentin Ganke's promotion ceremony

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe 

    90th Missile Wing

    Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, speaks during Maj. Quentin Ganke’s promotion ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 28, 2025. A promotion ceremony in the Air Force is a meaningful tradition that honors an individual's achievement of a higher rank, celebrating their commitment and service while also appreciating the vital support of their family and fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 12:48
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    This work, Maj. Quentin Ganke’s promotion ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Nicholas Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion Ceremony
    USAF
    AFGSC
    Chaplain

