NORDEFCO Visits VP-46 at Keflavík Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO), right, speaks to Lt. James ‘Zoombini’ Steele, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, inside a P-8A Poseidon at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 22, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)