NORDEFCO Visits VP-46 at Keflavík Air Base

Lt. Owen Esposito, right, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, speaks to members of the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO), inside the flight deck of a U.S. P-8A Poseidon at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 22, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 04:59
|Photo ID:
|9227054
|VIRIN:
|250522-N-AN659-1024
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|KEFLAVÍK, IS
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
