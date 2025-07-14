Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORDEFCO Visits VP-46 at Keflavík Air Base [Image 2 of 6]

    NORDEFCO Visits VP-46 at Keflavík Air Base

    KEFLAVÍK, ICELAND

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Lt. James ‘Zoombini’ Steele, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, second from right, speaks to members of Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO) inside a P-8A Poseidon attached at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 22, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 04:59
    Photo ID: 9227056
    VIRIN: 250522-N-AN659-1006
    Resolution: 1400x2100
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: KEFLAVÍK, IS
    P-8A Poseidon
    VP-46
    patrol squadron 46
    NorDefCo
    Iceland

