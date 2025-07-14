Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORDEFCO Visits VP-46 at Keflavík Air Base [Image 5 of 6]

    NORDEFCO Visits VP-46 at Keflavík Air Base

    KEFLAVÍK, ICELAND

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Cmdr. Kenny Prindle, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, center, poses for a photo with members of Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO) next to a P-8A Poseidon attached to VP-69 at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 22, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 04:59
    Photo ID: 9227060
    VIRIN: 250522-N-AN659-1030
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: KEFLAVÍK, IS
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NORDEFCO Visits VP-46 at Keflavík Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    P-8A Poseidon
    VP-46
    patrol squadron 46
    NorDefCo
    Iceland

