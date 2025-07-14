UC25 MWD examination

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. Bryan Flowers, right, veterinary technician assigned to the Travis Air Force Base (AFB) treatment facility, checks the vitals of a military working dog, Vina, in a simulated patient scenario during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis AFB, California, July 26, 2025. U.S. Transportation Command’s annual exercise, UC25, tested how the Defense Department and its interagency and industry partners coordinate military patient movement from the Indo-Pacific to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

