UC25 MWD examination

U.S. Army military working dog, Vina, lays down as a simulated patient during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis AFB, California, July 26, 2025. U.S. Transportation Command’s annual exercise, UC25, tested how the Defense Department and its interagency and industry partners coordinate military patient movement from the Indo-Pacific to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)