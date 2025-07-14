UC25 MWD examination

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Bryan Flowers, veterinary technician assigned to the Travis Air Force Base (AFB) treatment facility, prepares the examination room for a simulated military working dog patient during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis AFB, California, July 26, 2025. U.S. Transportation Command’s annual exercise, UC25, tested how the Defense Department and its interagency and industry partners coordinate military patient movement from the Indo-Pacific to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)