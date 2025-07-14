UC25 MWD examination

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Joe Gomez, 520th Military Working Dog detachment handler, carries a military working dog, Vina, in a simulated patient scenario during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 26, 2025. U.S. Transportation Command’s annual exercise, UC25, tested how the Defense Department and its interagency and industry partners coordinate military patient movement from the Indo-Pacific to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)