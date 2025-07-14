AFCENT visits 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, left, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (AFCENT) command chief, walk on the flight line within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 21, 2025. France and Wiener visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to connect with and recognize Airmen for their actions and impact within the wing and AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)