AFCENT visits 386th AEW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, left, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander speaks to Airmen at the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 21, 2025. France connected with and recognized 386th ESFS Defenders for their actions and impact within the wing and AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)