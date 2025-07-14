Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT visits 386th AEW [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFCENT visits 386th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, left, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander speaks to Airmen at the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 21, 2025. France connected with and recognized 386th ESFS Defenders for their actions and impact within the wing and AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 08:25
    Photo ID: 9224947
    VIRIN: 250721-F-KE594-1186
    Resolution: 5976x3976
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT visits 386th AEW [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT visits 386th AEW
    AFCENT visits 386th AEW
    AFCENT visits 386th AEW
    AFCENT visits 386th AEW
    AFCENT visits 386th AEW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386th AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download