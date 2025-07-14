AFCENT visits 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kenden Johnson, left, 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, receives a coin from Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 21, 2025. Wiener recognized Johnson for his actions and impact on the wing, mediating multiple in-flight challenges and helping his team navigate inclement conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)