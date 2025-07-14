AFCENT visits 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, left, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, congratulates Staff Sgt. Jagger Bell, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team leader, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 21, 2025. France recognized Bell for his actions and impact on the wing, spearheading execution and response phases of mission taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)