U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, left, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, congratulates Staff Sgt. Jagger Bell, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team leader, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 21, 2025. France recognized Bell for his actions and impact on the wing, spearheading execution and response phases of mission taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 08:25
|Photo ID:
|9224946
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-KE594-1192
|Resolution:
|4879x3246
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT visits 386th AEW [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.