31st CS complete tower climb course

Members assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Communications Squadron and U.S. Air National Guard 205th Engineering Installation Squadron practice proper recuse set up and execution during a tower climbing course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 18, 2025. This week-long tower climbing course recertified 13 members to fulfill compliance requirements and eliminate deficiencies in the training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 08:08
|Photo ID:
|9224943
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-MC941-8835
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
