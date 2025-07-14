31st CS complete tower climb course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Communications Squadron and U.S. Air National Guard 205th Engineering Installation Squadron practice proper recuse set up and execution during a tower climbing course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 18, 2025. This week-long tower climbing course recertified 13 members to fulfill compliance requirements and eliminate deficiencies in the training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)