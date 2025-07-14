Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st CS complete tower climb course [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st CS complete tower climb course

    AVIANO, ITALY

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Members assigned to the U.S. Air Force 31st Communications Squadron and U.S. Air National Guard 205th Engineering Installation Squadron practice proper recuse set up and execution during a tower climbing course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 18, 2025. This week-long tower climbing course recertified 13 members to fulfill compliance requirements and eliminate deficiencies in the training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 08:08
    Photo ID: 9224943
    VIRIN: 250718-F-MC941-8835
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st CS complete tower climb course [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st CS complete tower climb course
    31st CS complete tower climb course
    31st CS complete tower climb course
    31st CS complete tower climb course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communications Squadron
    Cable Dawgs
    205th EIS
    31st CS
    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download