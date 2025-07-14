31st CS complete tower climb course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Tyler Burns, 205th Engineering Installation Squadron cable and antenna installer, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcos Luna, 31st Communications Squadron cable and maintenance technician, ensure proper connection of safety equipment during a tower climbing course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 18, 2025. This week-long tower climbing course recertified 13 members to fulfill compliance requirements and eliminate deficiencies in the training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)