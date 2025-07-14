31st CS complete tower climb course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Reno Arrowood, 205th Engineering Installation Squadron cable and antenna installer, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcos Luna, 31st Communications Squadron cable and maintenance technician, demonstrate proper use of a petzel intertrial descender and rope access during a tower climbing course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 18, 2025. This training allows members to safely complete preventive maintenance inspections for all towers on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)