U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcos Luna, 31st Communications Squadron cable and maintenance technician, demonstrates proper repelling technique during a tower climbing course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 18, 2025. This training allows members to safely complete preventive maintenance inspections for all towers on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 08:08
|Photo ID:
|9224942
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-MC941-9641
|Resolution:
|5834x3882
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st CS complete tower climb course [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.